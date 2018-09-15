Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe
Music

Childish Gambino Drops New Song While On Tour

Jasmine Ting
2h

This is the "last Childish Gambino tour ever," and Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) is making the most out of it. After releasing new songs "Algorhythm" and "All Night" to his tour ticket holders, he's dropped another single while performing at the New York City leg of his tour in Madison Square Garden.

Complex reported that the artist said, "This is some new shit I've been working on," then proceeded to perform the untitled track.

It is undoubtedly another bop, and we can't wait to hear the whole album. This might also be the last Childish Gambino record, since the singer hinted in January that he would be retiring the moniker.

Watch concert footage of Gambino's "Algorhythm" and "All Night" below.

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More