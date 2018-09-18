Cher Is (Not) Here to Save Our Souls With 'SOS'

On the heels of her all-Abba new album Dancing Queen, Cher is here to save our souls.

Well, not quite. I mean, the vocals of her version of "SOS" is without a doubt all her (that unmistakable wail, especially on the arena-filling chorus can't be missed). But the video is another story, of all women. The inclusive casting spans age and racial diversities, but Cher is notably not present in the video, save for that thunderous voice booming down like goddess from the heavens. The inclusiveness also makes room for Betty Who, who appears two minutes in, mouthing the lyrics, "How could I even try to go on?" in a vintage looking series of shots featuring an all-black background and wearing blonde wig with bangs and mock turtleneck, like a member of Abba's original lineup. How could we go on? It's major, actually, and we're not okay, but that's okay.