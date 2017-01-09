Earlier today, the Women's March on Washington announced that a number of A-list guests, including Zendaya, Katy Perry, Hari Nef, Scarlett Johansson, Cher and more, would be joining the January 21 march in Washington DC.

The march, which is set to take place the day after Trump's inauguration, is being billed as a place "for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."

"Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard," Artist Table chair America Ferrera said in a statement. "As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity, and rights of our communities. Immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, racial justice and environmental rights are not special interests, they affect us all and should be every American's concern."

Other prominent attendees include Uzo Aduba, Olivia Wilde, Constance Wu, Patricia Arquette, Danielle Brooks, Lea DeLaria, Chelsea Handler, Diane Guerrero, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Frances McDormand, Julianne Moore, Yara Shahidi, Angelique Kidjo, and Padma Lakshmi.

Over 150 solidarity marches have also been planned around the country on January 21, in addition to marches in 20 other countries. You can find out more via the Women's March site.

[h/t Hollywood Life]