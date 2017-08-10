Chelsea Manning shared a photo on Instagram this morning of her very first fashion editorial since she was released from Leavenworth this spring, and it is a glorious sight. In the photo, shot by Annie Leibovitz to accompany an excellent profile that follows Manning out for a night in NYC, she wears a red Norma Kamali bathing suit and strikes a Marilyn-esque apple pie pose on an empty beach. She captioned the pic, "Guess this is what freedom looks like." Yes. Cue up the Jimi Hendrix version of "The Star Spangled Banner," hold your lighters up, and behold: