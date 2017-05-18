Whistleblower and trans icon Chelsea Manning, who was released from prison yesterday, may feature in an unspecified Vogue issue. Praise be.

Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour herself has allegedly reached out to her network of designers to dress Chelsea for an upcoming shoot, according to the good folks over at Woman's Wear Daily. Naturally, Vogue refused to confirm the feature, telling the outlet that they "do not comment on rumors of future editorial." Sounds promising, though.

Chelsea made her Insta debut yesterday, donning Converse in her first post since being freed. You'll remember the remainder of her 35 year sentence was commuted by Obama as one of his last acts of presidency.

She also immediately tucked into a slice of pizza and enjoyed a glass of Dom Pérignon, because, what else would you do post-prison?

We can't wait to see what she'll do next.

[h/t WWD]



