With yesterday's Instagram-breaking baby announcement, Beyonce has ascended to the height of Instagram's most-liked photo, surpassing Selena Gomez's Coke-can shot. The artfully directed modern Madonna and child(ren) pic was just one of a slew of gorgeous photos created by multimedia artist Awol Erizku--all of which you can now peruse and contemplate which aspect of Beyonce best embodies your soul.

Knowing we all need a light in these dark times, Bey released the full shoot on her website this morning, complete with throwbacks to Blue's pregnancy, family photos with Jay and Blue, and throwbacks to her mother and grandmother. The shoot looks like it was extensive, ranging from Lemonade-reminiscent underwater ballet shots to Demi-in-VF homages to playful shots with one Blue Ivy. The photos are interspersed with a poem by Warsan Shire (who you might remember from Lemonade's spoken-word interludes).

Check out a selection of the many, many looks below.





#Beyonce #twins

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:10am PST

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:10am PST





#Stunning

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:18am PST







❤️

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:25am PST











LOVE. @beyonce #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahinc #lovemyjob #hairstylist



A photo posted by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:00am PST









Congrats @Beyonce x1000!



A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:42am PST









Beyoncé's underwater maternity photos 💙 🌊 pic.twitter.com/spExBrHxtA

— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 2, 2017

ITS ABOUT LOVE @beyonce #nealfarinahsalon #nealfarinahinc #lovemyjob #hairstylist



A photo posted by Neal Farinah (@nealferinah) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:58am PST















#Blue







A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:23am PST









Splash photo via Instagram