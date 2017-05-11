Amandla Stenberg has just released a new music video for their snappy RnB cover of Mac DeMarco's "Let My Baby Stay," which will be featured on the soundtrack for their upcoming sick-teen-either-cured-by-love-or-dies melodrama Everything, Everything. The video features a group of teens, awash in Petra Collins color gels, staring at their smart phones, as Amandla bops and croons around them. It's simple and it's great!

Watch the video, and see the trailer for Everything Everything below...



