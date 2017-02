Dissent has never been more important than now, and one of the organizations that recognizes this is NYC-based arts collective AdHoc, which has begun selling an "Opposition Party" hat.

Trump is calling journalists the Opposition Party, so @adhocfm made this hat. Order one, and we give $5 to the @ACLU https://t.co/ahofaoDGqP pic.twitter.com/ybZp2m8bbR

— Emilie Friedlander (@AdHocEmilie) February 6, 2017

A sartorial pledge to support the media -- a group that clearly threatens the Trump administration -- $5 from each purchase will also be donated to the ACLU.

You can preorder the hat here until February 20th.