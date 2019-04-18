Charlotte Tilbury's Collection Promises a Real Life Face Filter

Charlotte Tilbury has established herself as the quintessential Queen of Glow with a range of products that claim to polish your cheekbones to perfection. The makeup artist, who boasts a litany of celebrity clients like Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, is now taking her signature glow to an entirely new level with her Glowgasm collection.



Related | Nikita Dragun Wants You to Live Your Fantasy

The new range promises to "light up your world," and offer a "euphoric wash of crystal glow" for your cheeks, lips, and eyes. The collection that'll debut in two parts, includes two Face Palettes, three Glowgasm Beauty Light Wands (highlighters), two new shades of Collagen Lip Bath (a lip plumping gloss), and a permanent return of its iconic eye glosses, Eyes to Mesmerize.

"I wanted to create beautifying glow that literally puts a crystal-like light and energy into complexion, into the eyes, and onto the skin," Tilbury said.

Talking specifically about the remastered highlighters, she added, "I wanted to bottle the beauty light effects as seen on the Hollywood red carpet. Inspired by the digitally-remastered tricks of Hollywood and the flawless face filters of social media, I want to give every woman a real life Hollywood highlight."

The Glowgasm collection is priced between $32 and $75. While Eyes to Mesmerize, Beauty Light Wand and Highlight Palettes are available to shop on CharlotteTilbury.com starting today, the Collagen Lip Bath, drops May 23.