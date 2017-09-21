Pop royalty Charlotte Gainsbourg released "Deadly Valentine," a new track from her forthcoming album Rest, along with an accompanying music video starring our beloved Dev Hynes. The track is dark, driving electropop (produced by SebastiAn - remember him?), and the video depicts Charlotte and Dev as lifelong lovers, charting their romance from cutie patootie childhood all the way into beautiful old age. In a statement, Gainsbourg explained the video:

"This song mixes wedding vows with an offbeat tone. I wanted to express the idea of a lifetime engagement; a couple running to church, from childhood to old age, a lifetime path. I asked my friend Dev Hynes if he would play my partner, and he very graciously agreed. It was fun finding our younger and older selves!"

And you know if Dev Hynes is in the building, there's going to be dancing.

[h/t Pitchfork]