Yaeji and Charli XCX are a collab straight off my wish list, and because Charli XCX is a Medici-esque master pop curator who knows exactly where music is headed and who is going to take it there, it's no longer a fantasy.

The NYC-based DJ and house musician has remixed Charli's summer release "Focus," melting and looping the bright and brittle bop into a warm, soupy hypnotic dance track.

Charli posted on Instagram on March about wanting to collaborate with Yaeji, among others, including: Sigrid, Zara Larsson, Bibi Bourelly, Tommy Genesis, Rina Sawayama, King Princess, Clairo, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Bad Gyal

The pop star has been making steady progress crossing names off her list: she joined Taylor Swift on her Reputation stadium tour this summer along with Camila Cabello, and recently remixed Tommy Genesis' "100 Bad."

While the "Focus" remix is the first we've heard from Yaeji since last year's EP2, Charli has kept us satiated all summer with a slew of singles, including "No Angel," and "Girls Night Out."