Last year, Charli XCX achieved indie-pop perfection with her rose-tinted cute-boy-overloaded hit "Boys." Now she's back with a new single fittingly called "Girls." The song features cool girls Charli XCX, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B, and comes out next Friday, May 11. The promotional tweet is also pink, and features all of the singers' names on a scrabble board.

Charli XCX is the queen of facilitating interesting and unusual collaborations. Her latest project, Pop 2, brought together nearly every rising pop star, from Carly Rae Jepsen to Kim Petras, to Mykki Blanco, to Jay Park. All the women involved with "Girls" seem pretty excited about their collaboration, effusively tweeting their support for the single this week.

Cardi B, especially, was very happy earlier this year to work with three mystery artists who aren't very big, but who she thinks are super talented. Any guesses which small stars she is talking about?



The countdown to next Friday has officially begun. In the mean time, here is "Boys." Take my advice and have it on repeat from now until "Girls" comes out:

Image via BFA

