Sorry, Charli and Christine Are a Little Tied up at the Moment

With two game-changing mixtapes and a slew of singles under her belt, pop auteur Charli XCX is finally gearing up for her highly anticipated sophomore album, Charli, due out September 13th, and we simply cannot wait.

A quick look at the tracklist alone is enough to get out musical tastebuds salivating with features from PAPER favorites like Kim Petras, Sky Ferreira, Troye Sivan, Big Freedia, Yaeji, and more. It should go without saying at this point but Charli is an album that you are not going to want to miss.

Following up the brassy, Lizzo-featuring anthem "Blame It on Your Love," Charli joins forces with French art-pop chanteuse, Christine and the Queens, for the glossy, glitched out bop "Gone," and it fucking delivers. Featuring production from Nomak, Lotus IV, Noonie Bao, and longtime collaborator A.G. Cook, "Gone" is texturally rich with bouncy basslines and finely chopped vocals that provide the perfect playground for Charli and Christine to build off of, resulting in lines like "I feel so unstable, fucking hate these people" that you just know you'll be screaming at a show this fall.

Directed by Colin Solal Cardo, the video for "Gone" sees Charli and Christine tied, bondage-style to the hood of a car (Shibari for Sedans?) working their way to each other through their restraints before erupting in a rain-soaked dance break that has reaffirmed my commitment to the homosexual agenda.



"This song is about those situations where you are surrounded by loads of people but feel so isolated and alone. I feel like that a lot of the time in social situations," writes Charli on Instagram. "I never know what to do with myself, I feel so insecure and out of place and lost. I feel like a lot of people I know get those feelings. When it comes to me, I'll either party through it and try to escape my feelings or I will totally cave in. The emotions that come alongside anxiety are so huge and crippling. This song is about breaking down but it's also about breaking free."

Watch the video for "Gone" by Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens below and pre-order, Charli, out September 13th.

Photo courtesy of Charli XCX



