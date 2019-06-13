Charli XCX’s New Self-Titled Album Is a Pop Tour de Force

Stans, dinner's ready: Charli XCX will put out her sophomore album — her first album in five years — this fall via Atlantic Records. The album, which she's self titled, Charli, boasts an impressive 15-song tracklist that alone will leave her Angels starving and clawing towards the project's September 13th release date. In addition to the long-awaited album announcement, Charli has also announced that she will be embarking on a massive 40-date tour across North America and Europe, with opening acts like Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra, and Allie X.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Besides intriguing song titles like, "Next Level Charli" and "White Mercedes," the tracklist boasts an impressive roster of features, even by Charli's standards. Collaborators from her Pop 2 mixtape are present in abundance on Charli; the "I Got It" crew — CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pablo Vittar — teams up with Bounce icon Big Freedia on a track called "Shake It," while Kim Petras and Tommy Cash feature on a track called "Click." However predictable some of the features from Charli's friends might seem, there are some surprise guests on the record.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Pop subverters Yaeji and Clairo team up on the album's penultimate track, "February 2017," while Troye Sivan appears twice on the album. His first appearance, the chart-climbing "1999," was a given considering the track's success in 2018. His second appearance, however, is an unexpected 100-year follow-up: "2099." Charli debuted the song with Sivan last week at their joint festival venture, Go West Fest. The song was praised by fans for its catchy hook and loud, ear-popping clicks and bass hits. Charli will also feature Christine and the Queens, HAIM, and the ever-elusive Sky Ferreira.

Related | Charli XCX Interviews Brazilian Pop Star Pabllo Vittar

The album announcement comes at the perfect time, since stans have been begging for a new body of work since her previous mixtape, 2017's Pop 2. The mixtape was praised for pushing the boundaries of traditional pop sounds and aesthetics, even edging against experimental structures on ballads like, "Lucky" and "Track 10."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Watch the lyric video for "Blame It On Your Love," featuring Lizzo, below, and view the full roster of tour dates for the "Charli LIVE" tour.

2019 Charli LIVE US + US Festival Dates: JULY: 21 – Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival SEPT: 20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre + 21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works + 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall + 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's + 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues + 27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee # 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues # OCT: 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern # * 2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre # 4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market # 5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore # 6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom # 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union * 9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre * 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue * 14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel 15 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre % 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues % 18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer * 22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 % SUPPORTS: + Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096947/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096947/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Charli LIVE Europe + European Festival Dates: AUG: 17 - Frequency Festival, Austria 18 - Pukklepop, Belgium 21 - Zurich Open Air festival, Switzerland 23 - Reading Festival, UK 24 - Leeds Festival, UK 31 - Electric Picnic, Ireland OCT: 27 - SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow UK 28 - O2 Institute, Birmingham UK 30 - Albert Hall, Manchester UK 31 - O2 Brixton Academy, London UK NOV: 4 - Berns, Stockholm Sweden 5 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo Norway 7 - Vega, Copenhagen Denmark 9 - Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin Germany 10 - Docks, Hamburg Germany 12 - Stodola, Warsaw Poland 14 - Roxy, Prague Czech Republic 15 - Live Music Hall, Cologne Germany 17 - Transbordeur, Lyon France 18 - Fabrique, Milan Italy 20 - Sala La Riviera, Madrid Spain 22 - Razzmatazz Room 2, Barcelona Spain 24 - Den Atelier, Luxembourg Luxembourg 25 - Paradiso, Amsterdam Netherlands 26 - AB Main Hall, Brussels Belgium 28 - Izvestia Hall, Moscow Russia