Where Charli XCX found time amid the ongoing Northern Hemisphere celebration of Pop 2, opening for Taylor Swift's Reputation tour and dropping new music to film a video for one of her recent releases, it's hard to tell. Nevertheless, "5 In The Morning" has arrived and we are grateful.

In case you needed something to screen on a warehouse wall at your next rave, this is everything you're looking for. The visual sees a scantily-clad Charli write in what can only be an abandoned factory, naturally looking unreal. After teasing it on social media all day, Charli conveniently timed Bradley & Pablo-directed clip to get you hyped for the weekend.

Check it out, below and pray for a Pop 3.

