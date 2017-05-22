Desigual is the latest brand to jump on the body positivity bandwagon, tapping model, body image activist and absolute dream girl Charli Howard to front their new, completely un-photoshopped summer campaign.

As you can see, she looks unreal.

Each of Desigual's posts are all captioned with empowering quotes from Charli about the importance of embracing your body and its quirks. The label follows the likes of Aerie in opting publish entirely unretouched images.

Get it, Desigual.

[h/t Desigual]

Image via Instagram