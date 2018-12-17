Fashion
Folks gathered at NYC's swank Up&Down Thursday night to celebrate a holiday party by PAPER and Chappy, the dating app perfect for this cuffing season. Sam Dumas, head of brand and co-founder of Chappy, joined hosts Drew Elliott, Mickey Boardman, Parker Kit Hill and RJ King in bringing in the festivities. Guests including Justine Skye and Ty Sunderland enjoyed a night of dancing to DJ Mikey Pop and custom "Naughty" and "Nice" libations. See photos of the event below and download the Chappy App here.

Photos via BFA

