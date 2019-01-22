For its spring 2019 couture show at Paris' Grand Palais, Chanel worked within a luxe garden party aesthetic (Emphasis on party). But, of course, this is the most expensive looking and feeling party you've ever been to, because Chanel.

Just in time for #20ninescene, designer Karl Lagerfeld's 62-look collection seems to playfully imagine a group of suburban glam-rock teens who, having sold their tattoo-and-piercing shops in the mall to savvy investors, fell into extravagant wealth and decided to throw an outdoor shindig for their newly minted Parisian friends and fashion insiders.

Related | Bring Back Emo in 2019

There are big hair looks like hairsprayed towers to the heavens, bold, kohl-rimmed eyes, and cherry red pouts, tiered dresses, and updated suits, because fashion is power. The luxury brand's classic tweed suiting features refreshing details, from feather-trimmed sleeves and hemlines to low-neckline collars with tastefully exposed décolletage to high-slit pencil skirts. Dusty colors of rose, cream, powder blue contrast with French-tailored black and navy staples.

Lagerfeld, who has done a final bow concluding his shows since assuming control of the house in 1983, was not present, reportedly due to illness. In his stead was Chanel studio director and right hand Virginie Viard. She appeared alongside Vittoria Ceretti, the show's finale bride, who wore a sparkling, embroidered swimsuit and a long, trailing veil. Glam!

See a selection of Chanel's spring 2019 couture looks, below.

Photos via Getty



