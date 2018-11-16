Luxury powerhouse Chanel unveiled its redesigned 57th Street flagship store, now the largest US Chanel boutique. Superstar architect Peter Marino is behind the new look, which features a facade of white printed glass panels framed by a black metal grid which the brand says "exudes the spirit of Chanel referencing the brand's color palette while presenting an abstraction of its emblematic tweed." The store, which now has 5 full floors or retail space, also features a 60-feet tall Jean-Michel Othoniel's sculpture which evokes a string of pearls, one of the signature tropes of Chanel.