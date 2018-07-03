Since 2006,Karl Lagerfeld has shown Chanel collections on awe-inspiring sets built inside Paris's cavernous Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées. From life-sized cruise ships to a duplicate Eiffel Tower capped with clouds, the storied French house never shies away from putting its architectural might on display.

CHANEL on Instagram: “The Fall-Winter 2018/19 #CHANELHauteCouture setting brings to life the inspirations drawn from the sights and sounds of Paris. Promenades…” For Chanel's fall 2018 haute couture collection, Lagerfeld recreated a sunbathed Parisian walkway lined with al fresco bookstands. At the very center sits a replica of baroque architect Louis le Vau's Institut de France building situated on the Seine River's left bank.

The collection's elongated tweed jackets with zippered sleeves, silk faille cocktail ensembles, and gauzy chiffon evening gowns are cast in a dusty, yet metallic tinge that evokes centuries-old weather-beaten landmarks seen around French capital. In the second half of the collection, glittering Maison Lesage embroidery and opulent velvet nod to the night sky in the City of Lights.

Photos via Getty