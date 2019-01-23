Chanel is giving Glossier a run for their money when it comes to Instagram-friendly beautytopias — lit by neon inspirational phrases and the glow of well-highlighted cheeks. The French fashion house will open a new beauty workshop-store in NYC called the Chanel Beauté Atelier in in Soho.

Clearly, the brand is re-upping in the emerging hyper-stylized brick and mortar retail game game. Unlike normal Chanel boutiques, the Atelier is workshop-style, with an emphasis on education and experimentation. During all opening hours, guests are invited to "Come as you are, stay as long as you wish, and visit as often as you would like. Try a little of everything, make a mistake or two and find new things you love."

The space features a "Coco Lab" workshop space with a full make-up bar, plus a designated Parfum Atelier stocked with every make and model of Chanel #5 and Eau de everything. For those that smokey eye or contouring trick you've never gotten down, you can also book one-on-one sessions with their "Artists-in-Residence," as well as walk-in "skin service" tutorials to talk through your skin care routine.