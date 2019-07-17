Chance the Rapper sat down last night with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and casually revealed key info about his hotly anticipated debut album.

Previously shrouded in mystery though made available for pre-order for a while now, Chance said his album is called The Big Day. The record, scheduled for release July 26, follows his third mixtape, 2016's Coloring Book, which garnered him widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.



The following year, Chance won three Grammys, including Best Rap Album. He also made history as the first artist to win a Grammy for a full-length that was only available for streaming. Coloring Book peaked in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Related | Bad Bunny Just Hits Different

In the years leading up to The Big Day, Chance teamed up with R&B singer Jeremih for two Christmas-themed, politically minded albums, Merry Christmas Lil' Mama and Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: Rewrapped, which arrived in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Watch Chance announce The Big Day, below.