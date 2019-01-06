Chance The Rapper has gone on the record for Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, and has apologized for working with the R&B artist on their 2015 track “Somewhere in Paradise." In an interview with Jamilah Lemieux, he said that "making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake."

But part of his statement, which aired as part of the docu-series, was taken out of context. The rapper continued as part of his apology, “I didn't value the accusers' stories, like, because they were black women.” Immediately after the program premiered, he made sure to release the full interview on Twitter.

​He also posted a note, clarifying what he meant. He wrote, "The quote was taken out of context but the truth is any of us who ever ignored the R. Kelly stories, or ever believed he was being set up/attacked by the system (as black men often are) were doing so at the detriment of black women and girls."

In a separate tweet, he further explained, “Anyone mentioning that I have black women in my family is deliberately missing the point. Regardless of the proximity of beneficial BW in your life, or being black yourself, we are all capable of subconsciously discrediting BW and their stories because its indoctrinated.”