Over the course of three years since he dropped Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper's married his long-time beau and mom to his daughter Kensli, Kirsten Corley. He also has another baby on the way. And now, he's teased that his latest album is coming out really soon.

On Friday night, the rapper posted a little snippet of one of the upcoming tracks to be released on the new record. The video shows photos of his wife and child, as well as his actual engagement video. And, of course, the lyrics are heavily sentimental. "Oh my god, it's the greatest day of my life/So glad you've arrived," he sings. "But the only way to survive is to go crazy."

The tear-jerker of a ballad pays a sonic tribute to Phil Collins, and also features vocals from frequent collaborator Francis and the Lights. At the end of the preview, he teases that the "Owbum" comes out this month, with no specific date just yet. But it's available for pre-order now.

Fans are already getting emotional, anticipating the upcoming album. Here’s to hoping it drops tomorrow.

