Chance the Rapper partnered with Joe Fresh Goods to release a clothing collection inspired by President Obama and the first family called "Thank You Obama." It debuted online this week with tshirts and hoodies honoring things like the Obamas' wedding date and the iconic nature of the 44th president himself.

In a note on the site, the designer said "With this project I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be."



"The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man," it continued. "I decided to make a collection saying 'thank you' and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet."

Chance the Rapper modeled the collection, including a college-style shirt emblazoned with "MALIA" and also sporting the small text "We all smoke. It's ok."





I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017





The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017





Header photo via Matteo Pradoni/BFA.com