Last night, America's sweetheart Chance The Rapper debuted an unreleased song alongside Daniel Caesar on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, reminding us all why we love him and need his music to manage our stress levels in these dark times. The song is a weary reflection on America today, as well as on fame, success, privilege, and first word problems, but it's lifted by Chance's characteristic with the optimism and hope. When Chance sat down with Colbert after the performance, he revealed that the song had been written over only a few days. "I've been wanting to do something fresh," he told Stephen, before he revealing that he'd been in the studio 'cookin' up some yammers – they're honestly great." Send yammers!

Listen to Chance perform his unreleased track below...



