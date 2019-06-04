Some very Manhattan names trekked to the Brooklyn Museum last night for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, where US designers and other industry stars are honored for their work each year. We love a red (or technically, pink) carpet, and this one inevitably had plenty to admire: Jennifer Lopez in an elastic skirt by Ralph Lauren that only she and her abs could pull off, EmRata in a ruched off-the-shoulder gown by Hellessy, the Olsen twins as on-brand as ever in The Row.

But what of the winners? Let's start with J.Lo, who picked up the Fashion Icon trophy. Absolutely deserved, and she gave a heartfelt speech that paid tribute to her fiancé A.Rod. Oh, and Ralph Lauren — a boy from the Bronx. Lady Gaga's right hand man Brandon Maxwell predictably picked up Womenswear Designer of the Year, while Rick Owens received the Menswear Award in a minor upset against Virgil Abloh.

Mary Kate and Ashley, who have plenty of CFDA awards in their apartments already, were honored with Accessory Designer off the Year for The Row — sadly our favorite Telfar lost out this time around. Queen of the float-y linen blouse Eileen Fisher received the Positive Change Award, and veteran Lynn Yaeger the Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

Emily Adams of Bode was named Emerging Designer of the Year, Carine Roitfeld the Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert, Bob Mackie the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen received the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award, and in a fun (though telling) moment, quintessential size zero blonde Barbie received the Board of Directors' Tribute. Mattel accepted in her honor.

All the 2019 CFDA Awards red carpet looks to know, below.

Teyana Taylor