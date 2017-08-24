Céline Dion, songstress of our hearts and slayer of 2017 fashion, was at an event in Montreal when someone asked about her love life. Dion responded the only way anyone should respond, it is now clear, by singing a few lines of Rihanna's "Diamonds" in her signature warble:

The Sia-penned track is all about shining through the adversity that life throws at you, which seems fitting for a gem like Dion. Though we would now like to hear her versions of "Needed Me," "Pour It Up" and "Cockiness" very much please.

