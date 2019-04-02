Remember to breathe while we tell you singer and icon Céline Dion has landed her first ever beauty contract with L'Oréal Paris. According to the official press release, Dion will act as the brand's newest Global Spokesperson, taking on promotions for a number of products.



"Céline Dion is a woman of substance known for her renowned accomplishments and extraordinary personality. Resilient, self-confident, unapologetic, generous and humble, she is the ultimate symbol of female empowerment and a true woman of worth." the brand said in the press release.

Though the singer has dabbled in a number of business ventures including GNC children's clothes, this is the first time she will act as the face of a major beauty brand.

The contract also includes a television campaign ad for Excellence Hair Color that will air on April 22nd. "I never saw that coming, especially at 51 years old," Dion said in a statement. "When you think I'm done, I'm just starting. I am finishing the shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I am releasing a new English album and going on tour. And, my association with L'Oréal Paris is the beginning of a new amazing journey for me."

She went on to talk about what why it's integral for everyone to be able to feel like they're represented and express themselves. "I want everyone to feel that they have the right to express themselves," she said, "Whether it is through fashion and beauty, by using their voice or through something else that's important to them... I truly admire what L'Oréal Paris stands for and I'm excited to use my voice to empower everyone to feel beautiful, confident and to learn to embrace themselves."

The news also denotes a huge stride for an industry where older women feel constantly underrepresented and is marred by accusations of airbrushing.