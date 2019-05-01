French fashion house Celine has enlisted the talents of celebrated visual artist Christian Marclay, best known for his durational video piece, The Clock, for their latest ready-to-wear capsule collection. A marriage between Hedi Slimane's sharp tailoring and Marclay's knack for isolating the most sublime shapes in pop culture, the new unisex collection is a couture tribute to Lichtenstein-esque pop art.

Prominently featuring colorful onomatopoeia like "BEEP," "SHLUP," and "ZZHAA ZOW," the wide variety of coats, shirts, bags, shoes, and jewelry sees the traditionally buttoned up French bastion of couture at its most whimsical and, dare I say, flamboyant. The technicolor sequined jackets and kimonos that lay at the center of the capsule look like something plucked straight out of Elton John's wardrobe with a streetwear edge.

Following in the footsteps of Kim Jones' popular collaborations with KAWS and Hajima Soriyama for Dior, Slimane's Celine Art Project looks to continue his mission to modernize the label by bridging the worlds of upscale fashion and art's hottest image makers in an effort to reach an entirely new audience.

The limited edition Celine x Christian Marclay capsule is currently available to shop online. Check out some select pieces from the collection, below: