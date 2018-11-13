The label formerly known as Céline, now minus the accent, has launched an updated e-commerce store and dropped its much-anticipated first handbag line under new creative director Hedi Slimane. The centerpiece? A classic cross-body purse that you might recognize from the early days of Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born press tour. She's called the Celine 16, and she's perfect.

Named for Celine's Paris street address, Le 16 has a pleasing most-stylish-Grandma-at-Church vintage aesthetic. Subtle enough to wear every day, expensive enough that you'd know not to. The prototypical designer bag. We got a first glimpse when Lady Gaga was spotted toting a monogrammed version while reclining on her balcony during Paris Fashion Week.

Le 16 is joined by several other highly covetable leather items, including the 1970s-inspired "C" bag, which features a retro quilted finish and clasp inspired by a Céline logo from back in the day. Then there's the "Triomphe," another classic-looking piece that pays obvious tribute to the brand's Parisian heritage.

The new bags are available online, as well as in Celine's 16 retail stores. Prices for Le 16 start at $4150. If you buy one, can I touch it?

Image via Instagram