Nipsey Hussle, aka Ermias Asghedom was shot and killed in Los Angeles last night at the age of 33. He left behind his daughter Emani and his son Kross, who he had with longtime girlfriend Lauren London. He was a titan of West Coast hip-hop, and a respected community philanthropist, who was deeply invested in empowering the South Central Los Angeles neighborhoods he grew up in. His most recent album, Victory Lap, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammys. As Nipsey's community begins to grapple with his loss, a long list of his friends, peers and those he inspired — which stretches far beyond the music industry — have paid their respects to the rapper.

"Before we got on this stage, we got wind that our brother, our warrior, our soldier Nipsey Hussle passed away. So we want to take this time out, to give a moment of silence, can we do that?" Kendrick Lamar said on-stage at Lollapalooza Argentina, hushing the crowd.