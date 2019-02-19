Following reports of prolonged illness, fashion design legend Karl Lagerfeld died this morning in Paris, The New York Times reports.

Chanel's longtime creative director was just as admired in fashion circles as he was in the glamorous worlds of celebrity and entertainment, inspiring generations past and present. Fans and fashion obsessives have created tote bags (and, because the highest form of flattery is imitation, countless knockoffs) bearing his iconic likeness and signature design touches, and popular songs written in his honor, underscoring his undeniable influence on pop culture.

in addition to redefining luxury fashion, Lagerfeld will be remembered for how he has championed rising stars from models to musicians to actors, early in their careers. He invited everyone from Azealia Banks and Chromatics to Hercules and the Love Affair to perform at fashion shows and even at his home. He has even starred in music videos with Snoop Dogg; and has shot promotional material for names like Florence + the Machine, Pharrell, and, a once very pregnant Kim Kardashian West. His tendency to grant opportunities to up-and-coming names extends to who he chose to rep Chanel: actors including Lily Collins, Lily-Rose Depp, Margot Robbie, and Kristen Stewart have all been recent faces for the French luxury house during pivotal turning points of their careers.

These mentions can't begin to cover Lagerfeld's decades of influence, but maybe some of the stirring celebrity tributes — from those who knew him, worked with him, or were inspired by him — can help hold his enduring contributions to fashion and entertainment, up to the light. As Kardashian West says, "The world is so much chicer because you existed."

Photo via Getty

