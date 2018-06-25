Hollywood, one of Donald Trump's chief agitators, is making noise to challenge his brutal zero tolerance policy, which has resulted in the widespread separation migrant children and parents at the border — as well as his flimsy executive order, which on Wednesday ended the policy of family separation without addressing a plan for reuniting families or the general practice of prosecuting and detaining migrants crossing the border.

On Sunday, a caravan of celebrities including Lena Dunham, Sia, Amber Heard, Bella Thorne, Mia Sorvino, Joshua Jackson, Constance Wu, Connie Britton and others traveled to the border city of Tornillo, Texas, the site of a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant minors, to express their outrage over the policy, BuzzFeed News reports. They joined an #EndFamilyDetention protest that drew hundreds of demonstrators, organized by Voto Latino, a non-profit aimed at mobilizing Latinx voters to the polls. Lena Dunham, who helped organize the chartering of a plane and bus from Los Angeles which transported the group to south Texas, wrote on Instagram:

Amber Heard on Instagram: “Law is meant to protect and defend justice, not destroy it.” Dawson's Creek actor Joshua Jackson shared a photo from the rally, writing: "This was 10:00 am in Tornillo, Texas. We were standing outside the detention facility where hundreds of children are being held in tents. It was already near 100 F out there."

Joshua Jackson on Instagram: “This was 10:00 am in Tornillo, Texas. We were standing outside the detention facility where hundreds of children are being held in tents.…” The celebs, with the exception of filmmaker Rob Reiner, did not address the crowd, saving their thoughts for social media and leaving the floor to political leaders and activists, including Mexican-American civil rights legend, Dolores Huerta, former US secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood joined a separate, nearby protest on Sunday hosted by the #BreakBreadNotFamilies campaign at a detention facility in McAllen, Texas and participated in a 24-hour hunger-strike. These border protests are a few among the hundreds of actions that have been held in in the past several weeks in response to the Trump administration policy which was enacted in mid-April, which demands the federal prosecution every individual caught crossing the border, including asylum-seekers who arrive with children. On Wednesday, responding to public condemnation, Trump signed an executive order that ended the policy of separating families, but leaves the practice of prosecuting and detaining migrants and their families in place, and fails to provide a substantial plan to reunite the more than 2,000 children who remain separated from their parents.