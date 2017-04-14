My dudes, we have been blessed. The OG girl gang that brought us bangers like "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs" has crowdfunded their way back from obscurity to drop fire new hits. I'm happy, you're happy, we're all very happy.

In "Way Back" the trio compare themselves to icons Michael Jackson and James Brown, while discussing their absence from the game. Also, Snoop.

TLC's yet-to-be-titled album will arrive in our clammy little hands in June, their first in 15 years. In honor of their return, we delved deep into the archives to find TLC's best 90s ~lewks~ because you deserve it.

All images via Getty.