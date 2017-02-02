Yeezy Season 5 is coming this NYFW and for the second time in a row creative director Kanye West seemed to tell everyone except the NYFW governing body who live, breathe and spend months planning NYFW and they are not happy.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) were not informed last year either that Yeezy Season 4 (so many good memories!) was happening, but fortunately the Roosevelt Island show took place a day before fashion week began, so there was no need to schedule it on the official calendar. This year, however, Yeezy's chosen time slot does take place during fashion week and in fact clashes with one of the biggest names in the game, Marchesa, which went right ahead and pissed the CFDA off in a huge way.

CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb told Women's Wear Daily that West's behavior was unacceptable.

"Once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York fashion week schedule," he said. "Not going though the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure."

"This bad behavior is not acceptable to the CFDA and should not be tolerated by the industry. Because of this, the CFDA will not list Kanye West on the official schedule."



Godspeed, Ye.



*A previous version of this article misreported CFDA as CDFA

[h/t Harper's Bazaar]

Image via Neil Rasmus/BFA.com