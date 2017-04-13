It's that wonderful time of year again, when music lovers, celebrities and Hollywood's elite Instagrammers take to the desert for three days to tune in, drop out and take flicks at Coachella. Flower crowns, unnecessary tassels, gratuitous fringe, unfortunate sunburns and regrettable decisions are all hallmarks of this great American tradition, and no one knows it better than the celebs in the slideshow below who have been attending the festival since the very beginning. Walk with me, children, as we take this nostalgic journey down memory's unforgiving lane and witness the past lewks of Coachella's Day Ones, Ride or Dies, and finally, its new generation. (Tip: Prepare yourself for lots of Paris Hilton).

All images via Getty