Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Video
Subscribe

It's been six years since Cat Power, born Chan Marshall, elicited buckets of tears with her album Sun. But now she's back, and giving the people what they want — a collaboration alongside fellow old soul Lana Del Rey, with a track called "Woman." Del Rey sings backup as Marshall declares herself "A woman of my word... my word's the only thing I've ever needed." The song is accompanied by a video of Marshall and her band playing on a California roof as the sun goes down.

The next Cat Power album, Wanderer, comes out October 5th. We look forward to listening to it while drinking alone.

Photo via Youtube

Subscribe to Get More