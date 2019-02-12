For a jewelry house as prolific and renowned as Cartier, it's easy to figure that the extent of its luxury goes past the realm of wedding bands and pricey ice.

While most people are well-acquainted with their super-luxe timepieces and stackable Cartier Love bracelets, the French Maison is pulling something new from an old bag of tricks. With longstanding excellence in making fine jewelry, Cartier is just as interested in the practice of storing their jewels as they are in making them.

Hence the Guirlande de Cartier, a cheeky new handbag design from the finery staple that moves the brand into a future of leather goods while nodding to its signature carrier boxes. With origins dating back to its jewelry boxes of the 1910s, this update is a fresh turn towards a wider offering of luxury for the Maison.

For its debut last October, the deluxe bag showed up on the arms of a handful of key influencers at Paris Fashion Week, putting the cleverly designed heritage piece against a batch of different stylings. The compact and elegant bag is itself a little gem, molded from the softest calfskin into an eight-sided box trimmed with golden frieze.

The classic jewelry box silhouette comes in three different sizes and several colors with a tucked strap and removable mirror slipped within a compartment stamped with the company's name too. A special new gift from the house of Cartier, this accessory is hardly a diamond in the rough.