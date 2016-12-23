UPDATE: According to the AP, Carrie Fisher is currently in stable condition.

Carrie Fisher is reportedly in critical condition following a massive heart attack on an airplane earlier today.

According to TMZ, Fisher was traveling to LA from London about 15 minutes before the plane landed at LAX. An EMT on board administered CPR and she was rushed to a nearby hospital just after noon.

