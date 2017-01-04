A week after the devastating passing of both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, HBO has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary about the iconic mother/daughter duo, Bright Lights.

The film explores the dynamic, tumultuous, but overall intensely loving relationship between the two, their famous family, and the ups and downs of mental health struggles and addiction recovery.

In the clip, Carrie explains that she's reluctant to film Star Wars VII (or as she hilariously says, Star Wars Seven...ty Two) because her mother "hasn't been feeling well." UGH.

Fisher's protective awareness of her legendary mother's reluctance to age and simmer is evident, as Carrie says, "Age is horrible for all of us, but she falls from a greater height."

"I'm my mom's best friend," Carrie remarks, with Debbie adding, "I share everything with my daughter--especially the check."

Prepare to cry.

Watch below.



