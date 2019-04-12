Carly Rae Jepsen has a public service announcement: good pop is addictive, and it can fry your brain. She wants people to be careful while listening to her new love-as-narcotic motif single "No Drug Like Me," off her recently announced album Dedicated. In order to spread awareness about the pop epidemic plaguing the nation, she parodied the iconic and extremely scientifically inaccurate "Your Brain on Drugs" War on Drugs-era government PSA campaign.

"This is what happens to your brain when you listen to "No Drug Like Me," she says, smashing an egg with a cast iron. "And this is what your body goes through" she goes on to say, as the yolk slides off. She proceeds to destroy the entire kitchen with the pan, screaming warnings about her addictive bop. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

It's extremely charming and silly, defining qualities Carly Rae has demonstrates over and over again. Watch below, compare with the original, and then responsibly enjoy the latest CRJ.