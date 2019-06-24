On Sunday, Toronto celebrated Pride Month with it biggest parade yet. According to the Toronto Star, over 235 groups marched in the parade. These groups included some of Canada's greatest treasures: pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, drag superstar Brooke Lynn Hytes, and YouTuber and trans icon Gigi Gorgeous.

The parade proceeded peacefully, with no protests against those celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, and their human rights. This is because of increased security measures after a physical confrontation broke out at the Pride Parade in the city of Hamilton in Ontario.

See scenes from Toronto Pride below.

i saw brooke lynn hytes, so yes, my pride month was a success #PrideTO pic.twitter.com/VFEKBXuhie — brittany (@sick_muse) June 23, 2019



Thinking Zoë might be a bit jealous that her brother got front row centre to @carlyraejepsen at Yonge and Bloor Thx @BudweiserCanada #TOMusicCity #PrideTO #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/PtkRy33kzv — Lanrick Bennett Jr. (@myonlinelifenow) June 23, 2019

Trans Wonder Woman here to protect and swerve 🧜🏼‍♀️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/IY0ROaMgd1 — Gigi (@TheGigiGorgeous) June 22, 2019

This is the second parade in one week held on the streets of Toronto. On Monday, the city had a massive celebration in honor of the Raptors' NBA Finals win.