Carly Rae Jepsen's New Song Is for Everyone Who Feels 'Too Much'

Carly Rae Jepsen teased her latest Dedicated single "Too Much" with a series of iconically extra movie moments. John Cusack holding his boombox in Say Anything, Heath Ledger (RIP) dancing on the bleachers in 10 Things I Hate About You, Ryan Gosling playing the ukulele for Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine and Derek singing to Sidney in Scream 2.

She announced it today alongside a slideshow of women throughout history who were "too much," from Marie Antionette to Joan of Arc.

It's a dancefloor headrush of a song — thanks to its plunky, heartbeat synths and Carly's whispery admissions: "When I party, then I party too much/ When I feel it, then I feel it too much/ When I'm thinking, then I'm thinking too much." The lyrics are a textbook in the kind of universal story designed for self-insertion that Carly does best.

Check it out and count down: two weeks till Dedicated.