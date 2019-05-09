Fashion
Carly Rae Jepsen's New Song Is for Everyone Who Feels 'Too Much'

Jael Goldfine
1h

Carly Rae Jepsen teased her latest Dedicated single "Too Much" with a series of iconically extra movie moments. John Cusack holding his boombox in Say Anything, Heath Ledger (RIP) dancing on the bleachers in 10 Things I Hate About You, Ryan Gosling playing the ukulele for Michelle Williams in Blue Valentine and Derek singing to Sidney in Scream 2.

She announced it today alongside a slideshow of women throughout history who were "too much," from Marie Antionette to Joan of Arc.

Carly Rae Jepsen on Instagram: ““Too Much” out now 🎊”

The scenes all add up when you hear "Too Much" — the fourth single so far from her forthcoming EMOTION follow-up album Dedicated, after "Party For One," "Julien, ""Party For One," "No Drug Like Me" and "Now That I've Found You." It sounds like a song you'd play during a euphoric romantic gesture movie moment, like the one Carly admits she loves: "'Cause I live for the fire, and the rain, and the drama too, boy."

It's a dancefloor headrush of a song — thanks to its plunky, heartbeat synths and Carly's whispery admissions: "When I party, then I party too much/ When I feel it, then I feel it too much/ When I'm thinking, then I'm thinking too much." The lyrics are a textbook in the kind of universal story designed for self-insertion that Carly does best.

Check it out and count down: two weeks till Dedicated.

Photo via Instagram

