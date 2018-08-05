Fashion
Music

Fans Gave Carly Rae Jepsen a Sword at Lollapalooza

Jasmine Ting
9h

Since around February this year, for reasons we don't entirely understand, fans have been joking about giving Canadian pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen a sword. The sword meme began in January. As SPIN reports, "a Tumblr post from the 'Sword Lesbian Opinions' account went viral with a deadpan text post connecting the 'Call Me Maybe' star to the lore of what otherwise seems like a fairly-archaic medieval weapon."

Since the Tumblr post went viral, numerous photoshopped pics of the pop star holding a sword have surfaced on the Internet. Many fans have been petitioning for the singer to perform her hit song from her album E.MO.TION, "Cut to the Feeling" while holding the weapon in her hand, as the lyrics somehow connect with the idea.

Well, friends, dream no more. Fans have finally fulfilled their mission, and Carly Rae has fulfilled their meme prophecy at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Without question, the artist grabs the inflatable sword from the audience, exclaiming, "Oh yeah! A Sword!" And, yes, she was indeed singing "Cut to the Feeling." Watch the full video below.

Naturally, Twitter went wild. Here are some of the best triumphant reactions to Carly Rae Jepsen finally wielding her sword:

Image via Getty

