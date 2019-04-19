Carly Rae Jepsen Bops Through Blues on 'Julien'

Carly Rae Jepsen is nearly always in good spirits but even cowgirls get the blues.
Her new tune off the forthcoming Emotion follow-up album Dedicated is titled "Julien" (sadly, it's not a Julien Baker collab/homage as far as I can tell) is an upbeat lonely classic '80s synth-funk bop with enough chimes, shimmers and echoey bass drum pumps to make Cyndi Lauper smile. Over inhaling and exhaling synths, Carly mourns her eponymous romance with "Julien" who she can't seem to get over now matter how much she dances or which new people she meets.
"Julien" follows up three home-run singles, "Party For One," "No Drug Like Me" and "Now That I've Found You." However, Carly calls this newest single "the heart and direction" of Dedicated, so it seems like we're in store for more dance-floor criers and '80s vibes.
Eat your heart out.
Photo via Twitter