Although Carly Rae Jepsen is busy prepping for her May return to the charts with Dedicated, her first full-length project release since 2015's Emotion, she found some time to stop by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to deliver a brilliant rendition of Khalid's newest smash hit, "Talk." With a few backup singers, and some light head-bob choreography, Jepsen took center stage and sang her heart out to the flirty summer anthem.

The original version of the song is an absolute groove that utilizes booming kicks to punctuate sizzling keys, and of course, Khalid's godly vocals. Jepsen's version is paired-down, allowing her voice to shine brightly above the '80s synths used in portions of the original song. Each note seems effortless to her; she doesn't just sing a cover, she performs it. Jepsen has the range and control to glide up and down Khalid's melodies, but continue to be playful and engage with Live Lounge watchers through their screens.

While nobody will ever be able to match Khalid's spirit on the track, it's electrifying to watch Jepsen inhabit the song and put her unique spin on the pop star's charismatic hit. "Talk" is lifted from Khalid's most recent release, Free Spirit, and it's a standout in good company, preceded on the tracklist by the equally as popular bop, "Better."

Fans of Jepsen's will have to wait a few more weeks for her May 17 album release, but until then, this powerhouse of a live performance should hold over stans. Those feeling inclined to see Jepsen work her magic live and in-person can catch her on tour this summer, where she'll be playing an assortment of dates throughout the United States.