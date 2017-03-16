It's impossible to talk about versatility in pop music without referencing Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen. The former, who just released the excellent Number 1 Angel "mixtape" last weekend, has been behind some of the top pop anthems of the past decade, while the latter managed to get her last record, 2015's E•MO•TION, near the top of many publication's Albums of the Year lists.

So what would happen if these two wonderful women got into the studio to record and release something together? Well, there's a high probability that we may be finding out the answer to this question very soon. Earlier today, frequent Charli XCX collaborator Justin Raisen posted a picture on Instagram featuring both Charli and Carly in the studio together. Judging by the headphones they both are wearing and the two mics in the booth, it's safe to assume that the duo are brewing up something magical. Whether the collab is for Charli XCX's much anticipated followup to Sucker or for one of Carly Rae's upcoming projects is unclear, but hopefully some new information will come out soon.

Now what do we call them? I'm stuck in between C(h)arly XCX and Charli Rae Jepsen.

Splash photo via Instagram

