In a move that feels very on-brand, despite her impending wedding to fellow rapper and Migos' member Offset, Cardi B is shimmying into bed with Tinder and wants you to get swiping.

Related | Beautiful People: Cardi B Is Still Real

To all college students that want a chance to see Cardi live, for free, all you have to do is download the app and start swiping right. The school with the most right-swipes will win the chance to see "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi," IRL. Not to mention, since the two-four day swiping rounds end mid-April, the winning university will be among the first to see Cardi's new content live (in case you missed it, her debut album drops April 6).

Find love (or a warm body) and see your forever fave in the flesh? Win-win.

Image via Getty

