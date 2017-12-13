Steve Madden is today's luckiest — and undoubtedly smartest — fashion brand, having swooped in to book 2017's hottest hip-hop breakout right before the year's end. The iconic shoe designer partnered with Cardi B to create a series of how-to style videos, where the "Bodak Yellow" rapper gives "daily tips" to becoming a fashion fixation like herself.

"I'm so excited to be collaborating with one of my all-time favorite shoe designers," Cardi says of her partnership with Steve Madden. "As a little girl I would die for a pair of Steve Madden shoes, now I'm working with him. It's really a dream come true."

The first campaign video, out today, shows Cardi wearing a bright pink pair of "Daisie" heels. "Every woman needs to have a pointy shoe," she says with a bite, showing how she can easily transition from a business meeting "to the club" in her look (a button-up blouse with high-waisted jeans).

"Cardi B is our girl," Madden says, echoing a nationwide sentiment. "She's an inspiration to many. She's the definition of self-made."

Check out the full campaign, below, and click here for Cardi's curated Steve Madden page.